ADB expects slower economic growth in Kazakhstan

4 April 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts Kazakhstan’s economic growth to slowdown in 2019 and 2020, reflecting lower oil prices and reduced growth in China and Russia, Trend reports via the ADB press service.

"Aside from oil revenues, public investment is expected to become a key source of economic growth in the coming years," reads the latest ADB outlook.

The bank expects the growth of Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product to moderate to 3.5 percent in 2019 and 3.3 percent in 2020 from the 4.1 percent achieved in 2018. Average inflation is estimated to remain at 6 percent and expected to moderate to 5.5 percent in 2020.

Food price inflation is projected to slow down to 5.2 percent in 2019 and 5 percent in 2020 due to incentives provided for domestic food production, the institutionalization of stabilization funds for critical food items, and the imposition of selective price controls.

ADB predicts Kazakhstan's industry to expand by 4.3 percent in 2019 and 4.4 percent in 2020, as state led-investment in the manufacturing and utilities’ sectors will partly counterbalance the limited gains in oil production, which are expected to decline in the first half of 2019 as Kazakhstan needs to meet its commitments with the OPEC and the three major oilfields (Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan) undergo planned maintenance.

The bank also expects the country's agriculture to grow by 3 percent in 2019 and 2.5 percent in 2020 as a result of the updated state support program.

Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian country to join ADB in 1994. During its 25-year membership, Kazakhstan has received over $5 billion in sovereign and private sector loans and about $50 million in technical assistance grants in support of transport, agriculture, water, education, health, as well as finance and public sector management.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia offers building NPP in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:03
Kazakh tenge again grows against US dollar
Finance 10:22
Altis Group of Companies to export plastic windows and doors to Central Asia
Economy 3 April 20:51
Russia, Kazakhstan strengthening military-technical co-op
Russia 3 April 19:47
Chrome mining in Kazakhstan grows, while export falls
Economy 3 April 18:21
AZAL: Baku-Almaty flight to greatly contribute to economies of both countries
Society 3 April 18:00
Latest
Russia offers building NPP in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:03
Turkish party chairman calls for municipal re-elections
Turkey 11:00
Turkmenistan makes final sum-up of parliamentary by-election
Turkmenistan 10:38
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10:34
New fuel developed to pair emissions reduction with energy efficiency
ICT 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 4
Economy 10:23
Kazakh tenge again grows against US dollar
Finance 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Azerbaijani company talks participation in reconstruction of oil refinery in Baku
Economy 10:09