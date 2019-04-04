ADB expects slower economic growth in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts Kazakhstan’s economic growth to slowdown in 2019 and 2020, reflecting lower oil prices and reduced growth in China and Russia, Trend reports via the ADB press service.

"Aside from oil revenues, public investment is expected to become a key source of economic growth in the coming years," reads the latest ADB outlook.

The bank expects the growth of Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product to moderate to 3.5 percent in 2019 and 3.3 percent in 2020 from the 4.1 percent achieved in 2018. Average inflation is estimated to remain at 6 percent and expected to moderate to 5.5 percent in 2020.

Food price inflation is projected to slow down to 5.2 percent in 2019 and 5 percent in 2020 due to incentives provided for domestic food production, the institutionalization of stabilization funds for critical food items, and the imposition of selective price controls.

ADB predicts Kazakhstan's industry to expand by 4.3 percent in 2019 and 4.4 percent in 2020, as state led-investment in the manufacturing and utilities’ sectors will partly counterbalance the limited gains in oil production, which are expected to decline in the first half of 2019 as Kazakhstan needs to meet its commitments with the OPEC and the three major oilfields (Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan) undergo planned maintenance.

The bank also expects the country's agriculture to grow by 3 percent in 2019 and 2.5 percent in 2020 as a result of the updated state support program.

Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian country to join ADB in 1994. During its 25-year membership, Kazakhstan has received over $5 billion in sovereign and private sector loans and about $50 million in technical assistance grants in support of transport, agriculture, water, education, health, as well as finance and public sector management.

