Azerbaijan launches next stage of implementing project in vocational education

14 April 2019 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has launched the next stage of implementing the project in the field of vocational education, a source in the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The project is being implemented with the assistance of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan and the German government, according to the source.

"The project has been extended for three years, it is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ) and the German Economic Development Fund (SEQUA GmbH)," the source noted. "The project cost is about 20,000 euros."

The project is aimed at strengthening cooperation between employers and the system of vocational education in the field of youth employment in Azerbaijan.

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan was established March 5, 1999 in Baku and passed the official state registration.

The confederation brings together over 1,000 business entities.

