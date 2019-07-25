Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports

25 July 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-June 2019, Azerbaijan imported 18,740 vehicles, which is almost two times more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, the number of cars, which accounted for the bulk of imports, reached 16,965 units during the reported period, which is two times more compared to 2018.

The number imported vehicles with a capacity of 10 people and more amounted to 101 units. The number of imported trucks also increased significantly and amounted to 1,593 units, which is 62.9 percent more compared to the same period of the last year.

Moreover, the number of imported special-purpose vehicles increased by 16 units and amounted to 81.

As for the volume of imports in monetary terms, during the reported period, the cost of vehicles and spare parts of them in total amounted to $536.925 million, which is 37.3 percent more than in January-June 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of new military facility (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 24 July 21:04
Winners in EYOF Baku 2019 backstroke, freestyle swimming competitions named
Society 24 July 20:25
Azerbaijani president awards group of people engaged in work with youth and sports
Politics 24 July 20:17
Azerbaijani spectator talks positive atmosphere during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 24 July 19:56
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches finals in EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 24 July 19:56
Azerbaijani judoka victorious at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 24 July 19:44
Latest
Samsung Electronics' delayed Galaxy Fold now ready for September launch
Other News 08:11
Death toll rises to 15 in SW China landslide
China 07:37
Sudan military says it thwarts coup attempt, arrests senior officers
Other News 06:14
North Korea fires missiles into sea, says South Korea, nuclear talks in doubt
Other News 05:15
Tunisia president hospitalized after health scare: president's son
Other News 04:05
5 IS militants killed in security operation in northern Iraq
Other News 03:20
Top U.S., China trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai next week
US 02:37
Norway's oil fund sets new record with 1.093 trillion USD
Europe 01:52
8 killed, 6 missing as pilgrimage vessel capsizes in Myanmar
Other News 01:15