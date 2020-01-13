Iran hopes for further development of Iran-Oman relations in all spheres

13 January 2020 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran is hoping that bilateral Iran-Oman relations will further develop in all spheres during the reign of new Omani Sultan, reads the congratulatory letter of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman's new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Trend reports.

The relations between Iran and Oman were founded on the basis of mutual trust during the reign of Oman's late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, Rouhani noted.

Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said died on Jan. 10, 2020. Haitham bin Tariq al Said, named by late Sultan Qaboos in a letter, which was opened following his death, came to power on Jan. 11.

