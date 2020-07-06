Russia increases steel import from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of steel from Turkey to Russia grew by 3.63 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, having reached $29.8 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In May 2020, steel exports from Turkey to Russia decreased by 33.72 percent compared to May 2019, and stood at $5.4 million.

Export of steel from Turkey to world markets dropped by 22.9 percent in the first 5 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $4.8 billion.

According to the ministry, the overall export of steel from Turkey made up 7.9 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In May 2020, Turkey exported $817.7 million worth of steel abroad, which is 39.7 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry noted.

Turkey’s steel export for May 2020 amounted to 8.2 percent of the country's total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of over $12.3 billion to foreign markets.

