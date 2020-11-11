Azerbaijan reduces exports to US

Business 11 November 2020 19:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reduces exports to US
Difficult to view France's diplomatic moves as neutral - political expert
Difficult to view France's diplomatic moves as neutral - political expert
Kazakhstan's export to Belgium surges amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Belgium surges amid COVID-19
Welded section of IGB reaches 70 km
Welded section of IGB reaches 70 km
Latest
Turkey’s mission to deploy in Nagorno-Karabakh region within Russia’s concept - Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:51
President Aliyev: Second Karabakh War to go down in history as Azerbaijan’s glorious victory Politics 19:44
All terms of agreement formed on basis of Azerbaijan’s requirements – MP Politics 19:42
Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 19:38
Azerbaijan reduces exports to US Business 19:38
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeals to public in connection with curfew Society 19:38
Battery recycling plant being built in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 19:37
Research starts on use of tourism potential of liberated Azerbaijan's territories Economy 19:30
Electronic resources providing services to farmers being improved in Azerbaijan ICT 19:24
Thailand’s share in Azerbaijan’s total import increases Business 19:23
France restricts entry for Georgian citizens Transport 19:21
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry comments on French FM's statement on declaration to end Karabakh war Politics 18:40
Bank lending activity increases in Georgia Finance 18:38
National Bank of Georgia talks about efforts to improve monetary policy Finance 18:37
Former President and Prime Minister of Albania sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 18:33
Number of appeals to consulting organizations dynamically increases in Azerbaijan - Azecoconsulting Finance 18:31
Report on destruction by Armenians of Azerbaijani historical, cultural monuments presented Society 18:29
Number of public transport vehicles supplied with dual fuel for gratis in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 18:27
Azerbaijani prosecutor-general provides Amnesty International with facts of Armenian terror Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:25
Azerbaijan to be among countries showing largest non-OPEC liquids supply declines in 2020 Oil&Gas 18:23
Kazakhstan's liquids production is forecast to decline in 2021 Oil&Gas 18:19
Uzbekistan, UAE promote investment co-op in transport, logistics sectors Transport 18:18
Azerbaijan’s liquids output to drop to 0.68 mb/d in Q4 Oil&Gas 18:14
Cargo vehicles handling at Kazakhstan's seaports increases year-on-year Transport 18:13
Pashinyan's schizophrinic statements that "Karabakh is Armenia" doom his people to complete failure Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:11
EBRD approves loan for production of single-use medical gloves in Uzbekistan Finance 18:07
Relatively stable earnings from electricity segment to soften negative impact of pandemic in Georgia - S&P Global Business 18:06
Armenia's atrocities revealed in liberated Azerbaijani territories Politics 17:57
Production of petroleum, chemical industry products down in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:49
New trees planted in liberated Gargabazar village of Fuzuli (PHOTO) Society 17:47
Kazakhstan's Baiterek places bonds on domestic stock exchange Finance 17:42
Construction of several facilities started in Iran’s Chabahar port Construction 17:42
Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region – Israeli political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:28
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC reducing its harmful impact on environment Business 17:23
Difficult to view France's diplomatic moves as neutral - political expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:10
Georgia to receive financial aid from US Finance 17:09
Uzbekistan increases export of televisions and refrigerators Uzbekistan 16:56
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in October Finance 16:55
Khojavand district's mayor talks ongoing work in liberated Hadrut (Exclusive) Politics 16:53
Draft law on use of renewables in Azerbaijan's electricity sector under discussion Oil&Gas 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 998 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:49
Azerbaijan liberates its lands thanks to military power - political expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:42
Kazakhstan appreciates declaration to end all hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:39
High-quality citrus harvest expected in Georgian Adjara this year Business 16:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 16:34
Kazakhstan's export to Belgium surges amid COVID-19 Business 16:31
Crude oil production at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field unveiled for 3Q2020 Oil&Gas 16:28
Iran discloses volume of loans issued to enterprises in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Finance 16:28
Food labeling in Uzbekistan to be carried out voluntarily Uzbekistan 16:27
Azerbaijan's Azerenerji intensifies its activities on construction of 'Gobu' substation Oil&Gas 16:23
ADB approves additional financing for modernization of Uzbekistan Railway Network Finance 16:18
Projects aimed at reforming of energy sector of Uzbekistan disclosed Oil&Gas 16:17
Azerbaijan witnesses Turkey’s full support for Azerbaijani people’s struggle - FM Politics 16:15
Welded section of IGB reaches 70 km Oil&Gas 16:09
145 km of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria route cleared Oil&Gas 16:08
4 out of 5 line pipe milestones for IGB fully completed Oil&Gas 16:01
Iran increases tire production Business 16:01
Connection of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Azerbaijan’s mainland to increase GDP Business 15:57
Azerbaijani soldier ready to sacrifice life for Motherland - Defense Minister Politics 15:52
Iran hopes for more mutual agreements with China Business 15:52
Shares of 100 companies to be offered via Iran's stock exchange Business 15:36
Number of beneficiaries of subsistence benefit up in Georgia Business 15:35
Kazakhstan more than doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 15:31
Pre-Assembled Unit delivered to Kazakhstan's Tengiz as part of FGP-WPMP Business 15:29
Data on cotton yarn sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 15:28
Azerbaijani expert talks economic advantages of transport corridor to Nakhchivan Economy 15:24
TANAP’s gas deliveries to Turkey reach 7 bcm Oil&Gas 15:23
Turkey, Russia agree on control of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 15:21
Volume of saffron to be harvested in Iran's Kermanshah Province declared Business 15:20
Azercell shares the joy of victory with compatriots! (VIDEO) Society 15:20
Azerbaijan never attacks civilians - Turkish president Politics 15:20
Iran unveils details of its exports from Zanjan Province Business 15:09
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Azerbaijan's inflation rate up in 10M2020 Finance 15:03
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree on several projects in machinery building, food processing Business 15:01
Iran's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record Society 14:51
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands – over, says Turkish party leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Protesters and security forces clash in Yerevan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Armenia 14:38
Azerbaijan's AzELMASH STF wins tender launched by country's water supplier Business 14:33
Russia’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:28
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst Politics 14:20
Azerbaijani president, first lady meet servicemen undergoing treatment (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Iran to grow its exports from Astara port Business 14:16
Real estate purchases in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan down Business 14:09
ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 184 million barrels Oil&Gas 14:08
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of CBA's short-term notes Finance 14:00
Azerbaijan accounts for over 62% of crude oil imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:49
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:45
Production and social infrastructure to be improved in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 13:44
Refusal of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict could lead to irreversible consequences - Armenian general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan increase trade despite COVID-19 Business 13:37
Investment Development Agency of Russia’s Tatarstan talks prospects of opening Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 13:37
Uzbek nuclear energy agency ready to comply with requirements of IAEA on nuclear safety Oil&Gas 13:34
Uzbekistan interested in introducing Estonian experience in digitalization of public services ICT 13:31
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:28
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 13:10
Iran reveals volume of crude oil it sells Oil&Gas 12:59
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of occupied territories Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani political scientist says France supporting occupying Armenia Politics 12:51
Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says Arab World 12:47
All news