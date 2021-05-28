Georgia, Malta eye to promote cooperation in field of tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze and Minister of Tourism of Malta Clayton Bartolo spoke about the deepening cooperation between Georgia and Malta in the field of tourism and ways to overcome the challenges facing the tourism industry as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

It was noted that tourism is one of the leading sectors of economy of the two countries. The parties shared their experience in supporting the tourism sector and talked about the decisions they took to support both the economy in general and the tourism sector in particular.

Arveladze informed Bartolo that Georgia has nominated itself for membership in the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization. Voting is scheduled for June this year.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote cooperation in the field of tourism at both the bilateral and regional levels.

