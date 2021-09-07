IDB and Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revival Fund discuss possibility of creating joint fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Karabakh Revival Fund discussed the possibility of creating a joint fund, Trend reports.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev and IDB President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

In the course of the meeting, the IDB representatives were informed about the possibilities of cooperation in the implementation of the Smart City and Smart Village concepts in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region (liberated from Armenian occupation) and the creation of a green energy zone.

In turn, AlJasser informed about the interest of the IDB in participating in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan.

The investments of the Islamic Development Bank in the Azerbaijani economy within the framework of 18 projects approached $1 billion.

