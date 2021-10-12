Azerbaijan, Turkey aim to increase trade turnover - adviser to Turkish Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Azerbaijan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover up to $15 billion, Trade Adviser to the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yagub Safar said, Trend reports on October 12.

Speaking at the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum in Baku about trade relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Safar noted the need to increase trade between the two countries.

"Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan have always been good, and after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands, which had been under occupation for 30 years, the relations between our countries have shifted to a different plane," he said.

At present, Russia is in first place among importers to Azerbaijan, and Turkey is in second, but we aim to be in the first place. Azerbaijan occupies a favorable geographical position for cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea. The Alat port is being modernized, which is very important for export to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” Safar said.

“Also, the opening of the Zangezur corridor is on the agenda. As a result of the implementation of this project, which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Turkey, we will witness serious progress in the transport and trade spheres. Currently, our trade turnover amounts to about $4 billion, and the goal is to bring this figure to $15 billion,” Safar said.

According to the information, an Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum was held in Baku with the organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

The forum was attended by representatives of more than 20 companies, officials and about 80 entrepreneurs from both the Azerbaijani and Turkish sides.

In addition, meetings are held in the B2B format within the framework of the forum.

