Serdar Berdimuhamedov becomes first candidate for post of Turkmenistan’s president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming early presidential election in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

His candidacy was nominated and unanimously supported at the 9th Extraordinary Congress of the county's Democratic Party, held on February 14.

Speaking at the meeting, Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that if elected president of the country, he would continue to follow the spiritual principles and heritage of his ancestors, and would diligently and creatively approach the implementation of the leader of the nation's historical undertakings.

"The main goal of all my concerns will always be the happiness of our people, the transformation of our state into a progressive country of the new era," Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

He instructed the CEC of Turkmenistan to start the preparations for holding early presidential elections to be scheduled for March 12.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.