Raiffeisen Bank International ready to support Azerbaijan in modernization of economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Raiffeisen Bank International, based in Austria, is interested to support Azerbaijan in modernization of its economy, RBI told Trend.

RBI said it sees the increase of the oil price has a positive impact on Azerbaijan economy and sees activation in cash flow and trade.

"So, we are interested to support Azerbaijan in modernization of its economy through purchase of modern technology using payments or trade finance instruments," said the bank.

Raiffeisen Bank International has been acting for many years as the main correspondent bank in Europe for the financial market of Azerbaijan.

It is represented in 24 countries. In Central and Eastern Europe, Raiffeisen Bank covers 12 countries, five of which are EU members, with subsidiary banks. Its consolidated profit stood at 3.6 billion euros in 2022, driven by significant increase in core revenues.

RBI not only offers Austrian and international companies a broad range of products in corporate and investment banking, but also a comprehensive coverage in CEE. Through an extensive branch network, local companies of all sizes as well as private customers are supplied with high-quality financial products. RBI maintains representative offices and service branches in selected Asian and Western European locations to support its business activities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn