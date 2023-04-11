Italian IVECO cars to be produced in Azerbaijan’s Araz Valley Economic Zone (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Cars of the Italian IVECO, a multinational transport vehicle manufacturing company, will be produced in Azerbaijan's Araz Valley Economic Zone, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"In this regard, the company has applied for obtaining the status of a resident," Nuriyev said.

The design work on the creation of a service center for Italian IVECO cars has been finished, and the center’s construction will begin very soon, the chairman added.

Two business entities are registered as residents and one business entity as a non-resident in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, located in Jabrayil.

In 2022, 28 business entities received the status of resident in industrial zones, and 116 business entities have become residents to date.