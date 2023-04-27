Azerbaijan can expand cooperation with enterprises of Russia' Tatarstan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan can expand cooperation with major enterprises of Russia's Tatarstan Republic, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s tweet.

According to Jabbarov, during meetings with executives of large enterprises from Tatarstan, cooperation between Tatarstan companies and Azerbaijan, opportunities created for the activities of foreign companies and prospective projects were among the main points of discussion.

On April 28, the second Azerbaijan-Tatarstan business forum will be held in Kazan with participation of Azerbaijani business circles interested in cooperation with enterprises and organizations of Tatarstan.

The first forum was held in November last year in Baku. Within the forum, agreements were signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the chambers of commerce and industry of Tatarstan and Azerbaijan, as well as a memorandum between the Russian I-Plast Ltd. manufacturing company and the Azerbaijani Cleanfix and ICE Management OJSCs.