Non-OPEC oil supply up by 900,000 b/d in 2017

8 June 2018 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Non-OPEC oil supply has increased by 900,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2017, OPEC said in its annual statistical bulletin.

“The year 2017 was full of surprises in regard to liquid oil supply and crude oil production with two opposite trends. On the one hand, non-OPEC supply — led by the US — increased by almost 900,000 b/d, after experiencing a decline of around 750,000 b/d in the year 2016,” said the report.

In regard to countries with increasing oil output in 2017, and with a focus on non-OPEC supply, output expansions were clearly driven by North America, notably by the US, according to the cartel.

“With the recovery of oil prices and investment activities, oil supply in the US increased by more than 700,000 b/d in the year 2017, representing 83 percent of total non- OPEC supply growth. This happened despite supply disruptions caused by the Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the first weather disruptions to severely hit oil operations since Hurricanes Gustav and Ike in 2008,” OPEC said.

The cartel estimates that in 2017, Canada experienced the second largest oil output gains — of more than 350,000 b/d — mainly coming from the Alberta oil sands projects.

In December 2016, at a meeting of oil producers in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC member countries agreed to cut oil production by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 and was extended until the end of the first quarter of 2018 at a meeting on May 25, 2017.

At the last OPEC meeting in Vienna, the agreement was again extended until the end of 2018. Azerbaijan supported the decision.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 12:44
OPEC crude output down by 2.8% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 7 June 17:22
Oil prices rise on Venezuelan supply troubles, but U.S. output surges
Oil&Gas 7 June 12:25
Why OPEC reluctant to push oil prices too high?
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:53
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Commentary 7 June 10:50
Oil prices rise amid Venezuela export concerns
Oil&Gas 6 June 09:47
Oil spreads increase in anticipation of OPEC+ meeting
Economy news 5 June 19:36
U.S. asks OPEC to increase oil production
Oil&Gas 5 June 15:30
Oil rises on expected stockpile drop, but U.S. output, possible OPEC increase drag
Oil&Gas 5 June 09:42
Kazakhstan in consultations on easing OPEC oil output reduction agreement
Kazakhstan 4 June 12:51
Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
Oil&Gas 4 June 09:42
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 1 June 22:22
Putin and Abu Dhabi's crown prince may discuss energy markets - Kremlin
Russia 1 June 15:30
Crude oil eases on record U.S. production, OPEC supply hopes
Oil&Gas 1 June 09:25
OPEC may need new sustainable oil deal
Oil&Gas 31 May 19:00
Brent rallies to trade at largest premium to U.S. crude since 2015
Oil&Gas 31 May 17:54
Russia has potential for oil output hike within months
Oil&Gas 31 May 12:00
Oil prices dip after rally, OPEC supply decision in focus
Oil&Gas 31 May 10:04