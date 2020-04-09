Total company to continue projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

The President of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev received Total’s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Regis Agut, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

During the meeting, Abdullayev was informed about the measures implemented within the successful Absheron project amid the global pandemic, for the sustainability of cooperation at the current level of efficiency, as well as about the company's plans to start production and the next stage of development. He emphasized Total’s commitment to the projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also held an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest, discussed the processes taking place on the world energy market.

Furthermore, Regis Agut handed a letter of Arnaud Breuillac, President of Total’s Upstream Division to Rovnag Abdullayev.

Total and SOCAR participate in the Absheron field’s joint development project. The field is located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, southeast of Baku. Its development is carried out by a joint venture of SOCAR and Total - JOCAP. The drilling was performed by SOCAR CDC.

Absheron field is one of the largest gas condensate fields in Azerbaijan, as well as the largest discovery by Total over the past 10 years. Its development will make an important contribution to ensuring growing domestic demand for natural gas in Azerbaijan and increasing the export revenues.

