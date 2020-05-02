Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $23.51 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on May 1, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's oil and gas market.

On May 1, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price amounted $22.25 per barrel,which is 76 cents more than the previous figure.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port amounted $22.35 per barrel on May 1, which is 10 cents less than the previous figure.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $19.36 on May 1, which is 31 cents less compared to the previous indicator.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 2)

