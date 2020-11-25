Energy, transport sectors – main area of Romanian interest in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Bearing in mind the economic profile of Turkmenistan and Romania, as well as their geographic implications, transport and energy have been traditionally key sectors of economic attractiveness, as reflected by the bilateral dialogue between the two countries, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania told Trend.

"The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and the two Working Groups on Transport, respectively on Energy represent the main pillars of sectoral institutionalized formats," added the Romanian ministry.

As an example of Romanian interest in Turkmenistan was noted the visit of several important Romanian companies in Turkmenistan in June 2019. In particular, these are such Romanian energy companies as Electrica Group, Transelectrica S.A., CONPET S.A., ROMGAZ, TRANSGAZ.

Furthermore, the ministry pointed out that other Romanian companies are also interested in developing business contacts in Turkmenistan.

"Aside from energy and transport, another sector with high potential is the pharmaceutical sector, as four Romanian companies, including the manufacturer Antibiotics S.A. Iași – a benchmark of business performance, are already exporting their products to the Turkmen market," added the ministry.

"Accordingly, we look forward to enhancing our efforts to bring together entrepreneurs, build upon the improvement in the EU-Turkmen relations and explore new areas in light of the new EU Strategy for Central Asia and the newly established platform the EU - Central Asia Economic Forum," highlighted the Romanian ministry.

Considering the current trends in the world economy and regional particularities, the trade relations between Romania and Turkmenistan still register uneven dynamics and fall short of meeting the potential of our economies, the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva