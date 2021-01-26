Iranian minister suggests parliament merge Energy and Oil Ministries into one

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on the sidelines of the Sixth Strategic Congress and Oil and Energy Exhibition, that the “unseen factors” do not let Iran's oil production exceed 4 million barrels per day.

Iranian Minister of Oil said that the formation of the Ministry of Energy (combining Energy and Oil Ministries) is possible and the Parliament can take the necessary actions, Trend reports citing SHANA.

Regarding the financial relationship between the National Iranian Oil Company and the government, the Minister of Oil said that "This financial relationship is written but it is not perfect.”