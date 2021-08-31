Working group discusses issues of energy supply of Azerbaijani liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Another meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve the issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on Aug. 31.

During the meeting, representatives of the relevant state agencies informed about the measures taken to reconstruct and restore the energy infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the work in connection with the implementation of decisions made at previous meetings of the Working Group.

The work being carried out to supply electricity and heat to the strategic facilities in Shusha city was discussed.

The participants were informed about the power plants, power lines and boiler houses, the construction of which in the city is underway.

The work on the construction of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants with a capacity of 200 MW and 80 MW, respectively, was considered.

The views on the creation of gas distribution infrastructure, inventory, the processes of taking gas facilities on the balance sheet and protecting the existing infrastructure in these territories were exchanged.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is led by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.