Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.9 on July 1 compared to the previous price, amounting to $125.3 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 1 totaled $123.91 per barrel, up by $1.9 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $80.32 per barrel on July 1, growing by $1.36 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $1.05 compared to the previous price and made up $121.54 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 2)