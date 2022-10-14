Azerbaijani minister reveals volume of Azerbaijan's oil export within 9M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan exported 19.7 million tons or 80 percent of oil produced in the country from January through September 2022, Trend reports via Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov's Twitter post.

He said that this indicator increased by 8.6 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

"Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 16.3 billion cubic meters of gas or 47.4 percent of the total volume of gas produced in the country (34.4 billion cubic meters)," Shahbazov said.