Azerbaijani official talks renewable energy potential of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions have the renewable energy potential, including the power of water, wind, and solar power, in the amount of over 10,000 megawatts, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the "Green Economy" book presentation ceremony on October 14, Trend reports.

"Rehabilitation of hydroelectric power plants, as well as engagement of foreign partners, including BP and Aqua Power, in wind and solar energy production, testify to the green energy capacity and activities carried out in this regard," he noted.

Gasimli talked about the existence of nearly three billion cubic meters of water resources in liberated lands.

"These resources will play a crucial role in providing drinking and irrigation water, thus constituting a key part of the green economy," he added.

The "Green Economy" book, containing three sections and seven chapters, covers relevant topics such as climate change, sustainable development, ecological boundaries of economic growth, 'green' economy for 'green' cities, energy efficiency: the world in search for alternatives, finance and green decision making, Azerbaijan's green economy – current state and prospects, green budgeting framework and its application in Azerbaijan, green growth and agriculture – challenges and opportunities.

The book underscores the country's activities to make liberated Karabakh a green energy zone, research carried out within the green budgeting framework and the ways of applying it in Azerbaijan.