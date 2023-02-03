SOCAR, Romgaz ink agreement on gas supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Romania’s Romgaz S.A. have signed a gas supply agreement on the sidelines of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting in Baku Feb.3, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

Azerbaijan will supply up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Romania from 2023 to 2024 under this agreement.

This contract is a follow-up of the documents inked by the two above-mentioned companies on October 9 and December 16, 2022.

“The documents will contain the legal basis of relations between Azerbaijan and Romania in the sphere of energy, expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s as exports, contribute to further strengthening of cooperation, as well as ensuring Europe’s energy security and green energy strategy,” said SOCAR.

Azerbaijan started to supply additional volumes of gas to Romania in January 2023.