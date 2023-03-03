Azerbaijani oil prices surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $86.71 per barrel on March 2, increasing by $1.59 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.87 per barrel, up by $1.58 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $48.67 per barrel on March 2, growing by $1.41 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.58 compared to the previous price and made up $85.08 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 3, 2023)