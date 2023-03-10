Azerbaijan strives to build energy corridors - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan strives to build energy corridors and creates the necessary conditions for implementation of large-scale projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a panel session of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that all energy and transportation corridors bring a number of opportunities.

"All this paves the way for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Azerbaijan has been pursuing a successful energy policy for many years. The country aims for energy security not only for itself but also for other countries. We have new ideas. For sure, we have several projects on our agenda," he said.

The energy minister said that the safe supply of energy resources is an important issue.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.