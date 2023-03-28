Deployment of renewable sources - one of priorities of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic dev’t strategy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The deployment of renewable sources of energy has become one of the priorities of the social and economic development strategy of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue event.

“And at the moment, we are working on the issue of development of renewables in our country, not only to provide it with energy, but also to make a contribution into the energy security of our neighbors as well as our partners from the European Commission,” the minister said.

Shahbazov reminded that last year Azerbaijan and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the field of energy.

“So, Azerbaijan, as it has been doing it for many years, provides the global oil market with crude oil, oil products, and petrochemicals. And over the last 2 years, we have already started to provide the European energy market with natural gas. Now we work with the European Commission to double the volume of natural gas delivered from Azerbaijan to the European Union as we have been approached by our partners from Europe to increase these volumes as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the overall energy crisis,” he said.