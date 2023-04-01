Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $81.88 per barrel on March 31, increasing by $1,03 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $79.79 per barrel, up by $1,25 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $47.39 per barrel on March 31, growing by 2,02 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $1,06, making up $79.06 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 1, 2023)