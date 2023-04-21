Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $85.29 per barrel on April 20, decreasing by $2.13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.82 per barrel, down by $2.13 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.4 per barrel on April 20, decreasing by $2.4 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $2.41 compared to the previous price and made up $83.14 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 21, 2023)