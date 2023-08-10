Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $91.15 per barrel on August 9, increasing by $1.7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $90.19 per barrel, which is $1.69 more than the previous price.

In addition, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $74.72 a barrel when shipped from the port, a growth of $1.7 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea rose by $1.8 from the previous day on August 9 to $88.46 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 10, 2023)