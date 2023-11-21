TotalEnergies seeking to maximize co-op with Azerbaijani companies - managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. TotalEnergies seeks to maximize cooperation with Azerbaijani companies, TotalEnergies Managing Director and Country Chairman Emmanuel de Guillebon said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ongoing SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku.

"We have a program to help some universities in the educational process, and we send our employees to different areas of our operations around the world. For example, we appreciate when our Azerbaijani employees work in Africa, Europe, and other regions. In this way, they gain experience in different fields of activity, and when they return to Azerbaijan, they apply this rich experience here. We also consider it important for the country to develop local content, which implies cooperation with local companies," Emmanuel de Guillebon noted.

"We try to maximize this cooperation, but we do it in a demanding way. When working with local companies, we expect them to perform as well as international companies. We believe that in this way we can best serve the interests of the country by raising the requirements for the companies we work with, promoting competition, and fostering industry development in the country," he said.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started today in Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.

Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas production.

The program will include an assessment of the current situation and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service company representatives, and government authorities in the region.

