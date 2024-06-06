Uniper aims to become climate neutral by 2040 - participant of Baku Energy Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Uniper aims to become climate neutral by 2040, the company's Vice President Michael Hilmer said during a panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 6, Trend reports.

"Our company has clear climate goals. Germany aims to become climate-neutral by 2045, and Uniper by 2040. However, gas remains and will continue to be an important fuel for the transition period. The question is, how long will this transition period last?

We cannot provide an exact answer to this at the moment. Gas is primarily consumed by industry. There are several significant consumers in the heavy industry, particularly in the steel and chemical sectors. However, it's important to note that not all users fall into this category. It is quite feasible and cost-effective in the foreseeable future. Hence, the industry will continue to rely on natural gas for an extended period, making its substitution a formidable undertaking," he pointed out.

Hilmer also mentioned that Uniper is holding a series of negotiations during Baku Energy Week.

"We have been attending this conference for many years, and each time it is a great opportunity to meet many well-known faces, friends, and colleagues from the industry. The conference is always well-organized, and this year's event is no exception," he added.

