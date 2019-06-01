Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 27-May 31), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 20 1.7 May 27 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 28 - May 22 1.7 May 29 1.7 May 23 1.7 May 30 1.7 May 24 1.7 May 31 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0134 manats or about 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8972 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 20 1.8962 May 27 1.9052 May 21 1.8970 May 28 - May 22 1.8964 May 29 1.8981 May 23 1.8952 May 30 1.8938 May 24 1.9008 May 31 1.8918 Average weekly 1.8971 Average weekly 1.8972

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 20 0.0263 May 27 0.0264 May 21 0.0264 May 28 - May 22 0.0264 May 29 0.0263 May 23 0.0264 May 30 0.0262 May 24 0.0262 May 31 0.0260 Average weekly 0.0263 Average weekly 0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0083 percent or 2.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2828 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 20 0.2805 May 27 0.2794 May 21 0.2815 May 28 - May 22 0.2805 May 29 0.2814 May 23 0.2775 May 30 0.2826 May 24 0.2779 May 31 0.2877 Average weekly 0.2796 Average weekly 0.2828

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news