Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

1 June 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 27-May 31), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 20

1.7

May 27

1.7

May 21

1.7

May 28

-

May 22

1.7

May 29

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 30

1.7

May 24

1.7

May 31

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0134 manats or about 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8972 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 20

1.8962

May 27

1.9052

May 21

1.8970

May 28

-

May 22

1.8964

May 29

1.8981

May 23

1.8952

May 30

1.8938

May 24

1.9008

May 31

1.8918

Average weekly

1.8971

Average weekly

1.8972

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 20

0.0263

May 27

0.0264

May 21

0.0264

May 28

-

May 22

0.0264

May 29

0.0263

May 23

0.0264

May 30

0.0262

May 24

0.0262

May 31

0.0260

Average weekly

0.0263

Average weekly

0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0083 percent or 2.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2828 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 20

0.2805

May 27

0.2794

May 21

0.2815

May 28

-

May 22

0.2805

May 29

0.2814

May 23

0.2775

May 30

0.2826

May 24

0.2779

May 31

0.2877

Average weekly

0.2796

Average weekly

0.2828

