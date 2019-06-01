Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 27-May 31), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 27
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
May 23
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
May 24
|
1.7
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0134 manats or about 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8972 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 20
|
1.8962
|
May 27
|
1.9052
|
May 21
|
1.8970
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1.8964
|
May 29
|
1.8981
|
May 23
|
1.8952
|
May 30
|
1.8938
|
May 24
|
1.9008
|
May 31
|
1.8918
|
Average weekly
|
1.8971
|
Average weekly
|
1.8972
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 20
|
0.0263
|
May 27
|
0.0264
|
May 21
|
0.0264
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0.0264
|
May 29
|
0.0263
|
May 23
|
0.0264
|
May 30
|
0.0262
|
May 24
|
0.0262
|
May 31
|
0.0260
|
Average weekly
|
0.0263
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0083 percent or 2.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2828 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 20
|
0.2805
|
May 27
|
0.2794
|
May 21
|
0.2815
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0.2805
|
May 29
|
0.2814
|
May 23
|
0.2775
|
May 30
|
0.2826
|
May 24
|
0.2779
|
May 31
|
0.2877
|
Average weekly
|
0.2796
|
Average weekly
|
0.2828
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news