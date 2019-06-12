Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan on June 12 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.103 manats to 2,265.1565 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1445 manats to 25.1684 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 20.332 manats to 1,391.4500 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 35.445 manats to 2,379.9745 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 12, 2019 June 11, 2019 Gold XAU 2,265.1565 2,259.0535 Silver XAG 25.1684 25.0239 Platinum XPT 1,391.4500 1,371.1180 Palladium XPD 2,379.9745 2,344.5295

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 12)

