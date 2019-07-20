Record repo transaction registered in Azerbaijan

20 July 2019 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

A repo (repurchase agreement) transaction worth 78.6 million manats was conducted on the trading platform of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 15 this year, Trend reports with reference to the BSE.

This is a record amount on transactions for the day since 2014, according to the message.

The volume of repo transactions in January-June this year amounted to 437.8 million manats.

Growth in repo transactions has been observed over the past two years. So, if in the first half of 2017, the volume of such transactions amounted to 11.6 million manats, in the first six months of 2018, this figure rose to 466.2 million manats.

The government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan are in high demand as a repo subject. Repo transactions also are concluded on notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and corporate bonds.

In the first half of this year, the cost of government bonds amounted to 60.7 percent (265.7 million manats), CBA notes - for 37.7 percent (165.2 million manats), SOCAR bonds - for 1.6 percent ($4.1 million).

($1= 1.7 manats on July 20)

