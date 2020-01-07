Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7, compared to the prices on Dec. 30, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 75.9 manat and amounted to 2,650 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2133 manat and amounted t over 30.6 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 30.1 manat and amounted to 1,645 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 199.4 manat and amounted to over 3,440 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 7, 2019 Dec. 30, 2019 Gold XAU 2,650.7675 2,574.8115 Silver XAG 30.6794 30.4661 Platinum XPT 1,645.8550 1,615.7480 Palladium XPD 3,440.3325 3,240.8885