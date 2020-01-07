Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7

7 January 2020 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7, compared to the prices on Dec. 30, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 75.9 manat and amounted to 2,650 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2133 manat and amounted t over 30.6 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 30.1 manat and amounted to 1,645 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 199.4 manat and amounted to over 3,440 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 7, 2019

Dec. 30, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,650.7675

2,574.8115

Silver

XAG

30.6794

30.4661

Platinum

XPT

1,645.8550

1,615.7480

Palladium

XPD

3,440.3325

3,240.8885

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 7)

