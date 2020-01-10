Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Gold, silver and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 10, compared to the prices on Jan. 9, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 19.1 manat and amounted to 2,630 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3679 manat and amounted to 30.3 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.7 manat and amounted to 1,640 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 59.3 manat and amounted to 3,576 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 10, 2019 Jan. 9, 2019 Gold XAU 2,630.2570 2,649.3650 Silver XAG 30.3977 30.7656 Platinum XPT 1,640.9250 1,626.1350 Palladium XPD 3,576.5450 3,635.8495