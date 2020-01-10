Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 10

10 January 2020 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Gold, silver and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 10, compared to the prices on Jan. 9, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 19.1 manat and amounted to 2,630 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3679 manat and amounted to 30.3 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.7 manat and amounted to 1,640 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 59.3 manat and amounted to 3,576 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 10, 2019

Jan. 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,630.2570

2,649.3650

Silver

XAG

30.3977

30.7656

Platinum

XPT

1,640.9250

1,626.1350

Palladium

XPD

3,576.5450

3,635.8495

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 10)

