Iranian currency rates for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 26 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 10 currencies have decreased on Feb. 29, compared to the rates on March 2, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,440 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 2 Iranian rial on Feb. 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,848 54,328 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,601 43,144 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,386 4,322 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,483 4,469 1 Danish krone DKK 6,215 6,134 1 Indian rupee INR 582 586 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,875 137,112 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,218 27,235 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,855 38,154 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,463 31,482 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,218 27,220 1 South African rand ZAR 2,686 2,743 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,757 6,818 1 Russian ruble RUB 629 641 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,392 27,540 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,202 30,060 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,533 49,531 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,307 2,311 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,183 36,451 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,717 29,743 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,018 5,974 100 Thai baths THB 134,054 131,947 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,998 9,955 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,033 34,491 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,440 45,831 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,004 11,099 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,055 15,054 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,916 2,997 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,793 18,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,635 82,320 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 163,670 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,279 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 149,665 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,529 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 163,000-166,000 rials.