Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds

Finance 18 March 2020 19:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 100 million manat ($58.8 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to CBA on March 18.

According to the bank, demand from banks at the auction exceeded supply more than 1.5 times, amounting to 158 million manat ($92 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded during the auction amounted to 5.51 percent.

The term for placing funds is 28 days.

Deadline for the payment is April 16, 2020.

The CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

A deposit auction is a bidding process during which the CBA attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is to sterilize the money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 18)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
IMF to help Georgia overcome coronavirus crisis
IMF to help Georgia overcome coronavirus crisis
USAID announces grant program to help Georgia cope with coronavirus
USAID announces grant program to help Georgia cope with coronavirus
National Bank of Georgia plans to conduct another currency intervention
National Bank of Georgia plans to conduct another currency intervention
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold opens tender to attract transportation services Tenders 20:56
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group construction company reconstructing big facility in Baku Construction 20:53
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant talks production volumes of new products Business 20:31
Iran to launch numerous projects after coronavirus crisis ends Business 20:05
Azerbaijan’s aluminum plant to expand exports in 2020 Business 19:48
Azerbaijani company talks construction process of new plant in Zagatala district Construction 19:48
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to start production of equipment for decorative furniture Business 19:46
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Aluminum Plant discloses primary aluminum production volume Business 19:36
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds Finance 19:28
Real estate sales via mortgage lending increase in Turkey Turkey 19:11
Kazakhstan citizens buying more real estate in Turkey Turkey 19:10
Iran's Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company fulfills its plan Oil&Gas 19:08
Azerbaijani state agency talks about attracting investments in alternative energy Oil&Gas 19:02
Toyota Center Baku drops prices on some car models amid coronavirus spread Transport 18:52
Kazakhstan's revenue from oil export to drop significantly Oil&Gas 18:48
Kazakhstan's energy ministry talks possible changes regarding oil extraction Oil&Gas 18:43
IMF to help Georgia overcome coronavirus crisis Business 18:23
Iranian customs administration announces export volume Business 18:19
Turkey sees increase in local real estate bought by Turkmen citizens Turkey 18:18
US helps Uzbekistan to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus Uzbekistan 18:13
Azerbaijan's trade balance in foreign turnover up Business 18:13
Rolls-Royce motor cars suspend production in UK over coronavirus Europe 18:09
JPMorgan commits $50 million to businesses US 18:08
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Russia down Turkey 18:08
IKEA closes all U.S. stores, China back up except for Wuhan store US 18:06
Japanese INPEX reveals production performance from ACG Oil&Gas 18:05
Kazakhstan looks to develop its own instant payment system ICT 18:04
USAID announces grant program to help Georgia cope with coronavirus Finance 18:03
Iran localizes production of strategic commodities of water, electricity industries Business 17:51
Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Hungary Politics 17:33
Azerbaijan's import for February increases Business 17:31
Canada, U.S. working on deal to close border to non-essential travel Other News 17:27
Association Chairman: Volunteers ready to help in fight against coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 17:26
National Bank of Georgia plans to conduct another currency intervention Finance 17:24
Iran announces oil, gas extraction volumes by Central Oil Fields Company Oil&Gas 17:14
New carpet factory is being built in Turkmenistan Business 17:13
Breakthrough for women’s rights in India Other News 17:10
Epsilon talks new gas condensate fields discovered in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 17:09
ADB announces funding to address needs of its member countries to battle coronavirus Other News 17:00
Epsilon actively carries out 3D seismic exploration work in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:54
BAT says no material impact yet from COVID-19 outbreak Europe 16:53
MP talking impact of coronavirus on Azerbaijan's economy Society 16:53
Iranian exports to Afghanistan via Sistan and Baluchestan province grows Business 16:50
Iran reveals sturgeon volume grown in Qazvin Province Business 16:44
Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise Israel 16:42
Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team support Italian colleagues (VIDEO) Society 16:38
Turkey’s export of leather products to Kazakhstan up Turkey 16:37
Turkey decreases export of electrical goods to Uzbekistan Turkey 16:33
Turkey's exports of leather products to Uzbekistan revealed Turkey 16:32
Turkey’s exports of cement to Kazakhtan significantly up Turkey 16:30
Turkey's export of leather products to Iran drops Turkey 16:28
Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament signs order related to coronavirus Politics 16:27
Police posts to be established at entrances to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron Society 16:23
Changes in insurance legislation expected in Azerbaijan Economy 16:12
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to purchase pipes Tenders 16:08
Hassan Rouhani talks year's results in Iran Iran 16:07
SOCAR can lease six fuel stations in Romania Oil&Gas 15:56
Turkey’s export of steel to Iran drops Turkey 15:53
Kazakhstan's Almaty to be completely cut-off amid coronavirus spread Transport 15:50
Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus Europe 15:48
Italy says coronavirus lockdown may need to be extended Europe 15:45
Nissan to stop producing cars in Indonesia as part of reorganisation plan Other News 15:43
Iran announces export of products via Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 15:35
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Russia up Turkey 15:34
Total number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 15:34
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to greatly increase production volume Economy 15:30
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:29
Minister of Health: Testing of population for COVID-19 may be conducted in Georgia Georgia 15:25
Wintershall Dea to reduce exploration expenditures Oil&Gas 15:21
Number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Iran Iran 15:19
Fitch Ratings notes positive effects of reforms in Uzbekistan Finance 15:02
Iran closes down terminal of Mehrabad airport Iran 15:02
National Bank of Georgia to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 14:57
Turkey's exports of steel to Kazakhstan up World 14:57
Heydar Aliyev Foundation delivers medical supplies from various countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, FlyArystan suspend flights amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 14:56
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences: Most recover from coronavirus themselves Society 14:55
Turkmenistan presents new types of domestically made boats Business 14:54
Azerbaijan increases export of products Finance 14:52
OPEC+ will re-emerge but in different constellation Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran's saffron export decreases Business 14:47
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Georgia up Turkey 14:42
Head of Petkim talks about SOCAR Turkey’s investment volume Oil&Gas 14:42
Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences Society 14:38
WHO thanks Azerbaijani government for serious efforts in combating COVID-19 Society 14:36
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests Business 14:28
Azerbaijan Airlines to extend bonus points expiration date for AZAL-Miles members Economy 14:27
Number of ships to be manufactured in Iran announced Business 14:18
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan grows Finance 14:15
Azerbaijani MP: Fines on loans not to be imposed in March and April Politics 14:13
Shell updates on operations in China amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 14:11
Epsilon receives gas inflow at new prospecting, exploration well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:11
Kazakhstan to set up sanitary-quarantine checkpoints at state border Kazakhstan 14:07
Turkmenistan's Yigit agriculture society steadily growing tomato varieties for export Business 14:04
PETRONAS to continue all essential services Oil&Gas 13:54
Uzbekistan reducing state's participation in private sector Business 13:51
Statistics of Iran's agricultural sector production announced Business 13:48
International company talks about coronavirus impact on Georgian tourism Tourism 13:40
Kazakhstan, ADB make changes to loan attraction rules Finance 13:28
Farmers in Iran's Fars Province get paid for 158 projects Business 13:28
All news