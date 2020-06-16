Gold, silver prices lower on June 16

Finance 16 June 2020 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices lower on June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on June 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold slipped by 3.1025 manat or $1.82 (0.1 percent) and amounted to 2,934.7015 manat ($1,730) per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.3553 manat or 21 cents (1.2 percent) and amounted to 29.4738 manat ($17.34) per ounce.

The price of platinum went up by 4.2925 manat or $2.52 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 1,400.052 manat ($820) per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 29.75 manat or $17.5 (0.9 percent) and amounted to 3,331.371 manat ($1,960).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 7.939 manat or $4.67 (0.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.2143 manat or $1.3 (8.1 percent) per ounce, platinum – by 89.4115 manat or $52.59 (6.8 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 196.741 manat or $115.73 (6.3 percent).

Precious markets

June 16, 2020

June 12, 2020

May 16, 2020

Change in a day

Change in a day, %

Change in a month

Change in a month, %

Gold

XAU

2,934.7015

2,937.804

2,942.641

-3.1025

-0.1

-7.9390

- 0.3

Silver

XAG

29.4738

29.8291

27.2595

-0.3553

-1.2

+2.2143

8.1

Platinum

XPT

1,400.052

1,395.7595

1,310.641

+4.2925

0.3

+89.4115

6.8

Palladium

XPD

3,331.371

3,301.621

3,134.63

+29.75

0.9

+196.741

6.3

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 16)

