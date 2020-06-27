Iranian currency rates for June 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to June 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,122 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 27 Iranian rial on June 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,828 52,132 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,308 44,279 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,501 4,482 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,331 4,333 1 Danish krone DKK 6,323 6,337 1 Indian rupee INR 556 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,412 136,586 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,075 25,034 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,187 39,185 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,659 30,779 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,972 26,942 1 South African rand ZAR 2,434 2,409 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,127 6,126 1 Russian ruble RUB 602 604 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,829 28,825 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,145 30,177 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,508 49,494 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,252 2,241 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,548 34,502 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,008 29,868 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,934 5,934 100 Thai baths THB 135,961 135,925 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,791 9,817 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,893 34,816 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,122 47,238 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,432 10,450 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,748 13,744 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,963 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,573 17,604 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,018 83,952 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,075 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 207,118 rials, and the price of $1 is 189,298 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 188,616 rials, and the price of $1 is 161,955 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 207,000-210,000 rials.