Iran reveals data on loans for agricultural sector
Latest
Gov't measures introduced in Kazakhstan reduce impact of COVID-related shock on economy - IMF (INTERVIEW)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president names main position used by Armenians to attack civilian population of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan acquainted with consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli city (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Video of alleged mockery of bodies of Armenian soldiers - fake - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office