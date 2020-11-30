Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $47.95 per barrel last week (from November 23 through November 27), which is $3.57 (8 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 30.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $48.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $46.28.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $47.41 per barrel last week, up by $3.56 (8.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $48.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.74.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $46.75 per barrel, which is $3.55 more (8.2 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $47.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.32.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $46.41 per barrel, which is $3.43 (8 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $47.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.94.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov. 23, 2020
|
Nov. 24, 2020
|
Nov. 25, 2020
|
Nov. 26, 2020
|
Nov. 27, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$46.28
|
$48.07
|
$48.37
|
$48.28
|
$48.73
|
$47.95
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$45.74
|
$47.54
|
$47.83
|
$47.74
|
$48.19
|
$47.41
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$45.32
|
$46.98
|
$47.23
|
$46.94
|
$47.3
|
$46.75
|
Brent Dated
|
$44.94
|
$46.78
|
$46.74
|
$46.57
|
$47.03
|
$46.41
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 30)
