Iranian currency rates for January 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to January 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,722 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 16 Iranian rial on January 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,059 57,293 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,107 47,298 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,994 5,032 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,901 4,961 1 Danish krone DKK 6,818 6,858 1 Indian rupee INR 575 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,703 138,457 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,186 26,169 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,418 40,377 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,023 33,097 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,984 30,224 1 South African rand ZAR 2,759 2,755 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,622 5,664 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,886 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,300 32,539 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,573 31,641 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,592 49,614 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,212 2,181 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,712 35,698 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,449 9,478 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,481 6,491 100 Thai baths THB 139,573 139,840 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,405 10,385 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,037 38,101 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,237 1 euro EUR 50,722 51,013 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,016 9,996 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,753 12,758 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,969 2,979 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,502 16,310 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,453 87,364 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,957 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,293 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,285 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,337 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.