Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 37.913 manat (1.2 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,139.265 manat, which is by 4.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 3,111.247 Jan. 5 3,295.95 Jan. 12 3,144.92 Jan. 6 3,307.55 Jan. 13 3,161.86 Jan. 7 3,260.269 Jan. 14 3,129.14 Jan. 8 3,247.42 Jan. 15 3,149.16 Average weekly 3,277.797 Average weekly 3,139.265

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.6136 manat (3.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.88 manat, which is by 7.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 41.8682 Jan. 5 46.2991 Jan. 12 42.7128 Jan. 6 46.4499 Jan. 13 43.4645 Jan. 7 46.0617 Jan. 14 42.8737 Jan. 8 45.9588 Jan. 15 43.4818 Average weekly 46.192 Average weekly 42.88

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 121.707 manat (6.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,833.493 manat, which is by 1.5 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 1,765.663 Jan. 5 1,807.44 Jan. 12 1,801.86 Jan. 6 1,865.92 Jan. 13 1,835.63 Jan. 7 1,873.715 Jan. 14 1,876.94 Jan. 8 1,901.82 Jan. 15 1,887.37 Average weekly 1,862.22 Average weekly 1,833.493

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 72.04 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,061.638 manat, which is by 1.6 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 4,026.62 Jan. 5 4,062.98 Jan. 12 4,045.81 Jan. 6 4,165.46 Jan. 13 4,078.08 Jan. 7 4,150.601 Jan. 14 4,059.02 Jan. 8 4,131.43 Jan. 15 4,098.66 Average weekly 4,127.618 Average weekly 4,061.638

