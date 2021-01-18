Iranian currency rates for January 18

Finance 18 January 2021 10:55 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to January 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,702 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 18

Iranian rial on January 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,004

57,059

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,103

47,107

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,003

4,994

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,896

4,901

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,817

6,818

1 Indian rupee

INR

574

575

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,459

138,703

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,070

26,186

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,478

40,418

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,417

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,230

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,882

33,023

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,937

29,984

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,756

2,759

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,621

5,622

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,306

32,300

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,544

31,573

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,450

49,592

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,269

2,212

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,678

35,712

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,396

9,449

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,475

6,481

100 Thai baths

THB

139,441

139,573

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,378

10,405

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,021

38,037

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,702

50,722

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,005

10,016

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,767

12,753

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,983

2,969

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,460

16,502

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,378

87,453

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,639 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,454 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,972 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,848 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 230,000-233,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 17
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan unveils data on total exports for 2020 Business 12:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 12:17
CNPC ready to expand mutually beneficial co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:14
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine, supply schedule coming week Other News 12:13
UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in June; Boris Johnson likely to visit India ahead of summit Society 12:13
Israel can contribute to reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:13
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening new transport corridors Tourism 12:11
Prospects of Nakhchivan corridor - new dev't stage in post-blockade period -Azerbaijani MP Economy 12:10
Indian government offers Nepal HADR training, capacity building Other News 12:09
Uzbekistan to provide discounts for foreign airlines carrying pilgrims Transport 11:52
Saudi Arabia interested in expanding investment co-op with Uzbekistan Business 11:51
Tourism not to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023 in Georgia Business 11:51
Turkmenistan - supplier of polymer products for Russian plant Business 11:49
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam district's Khydyrly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Head of TABIB vaccinated from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:46
Vietnam gives Foxconn unit licence for $270 million plant to produce laptops, tablets Other News 11:35
Azerbaijani medical workers undergoing vaccination from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:30
Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to kick off on Jan. 18 Society 11:30
Azerbaijan leads in South Caucasus in terms of military power Politics 11:22
Kazakhstan approves rules for categorization of hydrocarbon deposits Oil&Gas 11:21
Iran's trade turnover with Lebanon declines Business 11:21
Oil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge Oil&Gas 10:56
FinExpertiza highlights investments that brought highest returns in 2020 Economy 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 18 Finance 10:55
Iran issues licenses for setting up enterprises in Bushehr Province Business 10:49
New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz Europe 10:32
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial Society 10:29
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce Society 10:29
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan's exchange Business 10:28
Azerbaijan ranks second in Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 18 Finance 10:26
SOCAR talks on new perspective sources for Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 10:19
Over 61% of work on Absheron First Gas project completed Oil&Gas 10:09
Work on installation of Karabagh support block ongoing Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign companies engaged in illegal activities in formerly occupied territories Politics 09:58
Azerbaijan increases export of oil products Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term bonds Finance 09:56
Azerbaijan talks seismic stations to be installed in liberated lands Society 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Uzbekistan 09:52
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX experienced significant drop Business 09:52
Increase of customs duties rarely affects imported commodity prices - Iran's Import Supreme Council Business 09:48
Iran approves new amendments to support electronic administrative system Business 09:47
Iran distributes Euro 4 standard fuel to big cities Oil&Gas 09:47
Methane emissions in oil and gas industry could rebound strongly Oil&Gas 09:45
Restoration of transport communications in S.Caucasus - major infrastructure construction project - Russian expert Politics 09:18
Secretary-General of Turkic Council talks destruction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam city Azerbaijan 09:14
China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases as infections persist in northeast Other News 09:14
Azerbaijan discloses oil price per barrel Finance 09:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 09:09
Azerbaijan’s import of products in 2020 down Business 09:08
Iran shares data on loans issued for manufacturing enterprises in Kurdistan province Finance 09:08
Area for wheat planting in Iran grows Business 09:06
Iran sees increase in trade turnover with Oman Business 09:05
First loading and unloading equipment enters Iranian Chabahar port Business 09:05
Iranian parliament seeks to increase foreign currency rate Business 09:00
Global coronavirus cases top 95 mln Other News 08:48
Brazil to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 20 Other News 08:19
US non-profit group demands Apple remove Telegram from App Store US 07:42
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid-Boland Gas Refining Company continues its exports Oil&Gas 07:01
Mass coronavirus vaccination campaign begins in Russia Russia 06:22
India confirms 447 cases of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination Other News 05:31
France registers 16,642 new coronavirus cases, 141 deaths Europe 04:49
Sweden continues to use remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment despite WHO advice: report Europe 04:02
Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump US 03:19
UK records lowest daily increase of coronavirus cases this year Europe 02:37
Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689 Israel 02:01
Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin Other News 01:09
Azerbaijan discloses volume of methanol exported in 2020 Business 01:07
Portugal's health system on brink of collapse as COVID-19 cases surge Europe 00:25
Iran, EUAE trade value hits $3.419B since signing PTA: TPOI Business 17 January 23:45
Turkey's daily COVID-19 case count drops below 7,000 Turkey 17 January 23:40
Iranian Offshore Oil Company boosts extraction Oil&Gas 17 January 23:35
EBRD and Bank CenterCredit support Kazakhstan packaging producer Kazakhstan 17 January 23:35
Israel economy likely to grow 4.6% in 2021, says finance ministry Israel 17 January 23:14
Russia reports over 23,500 daily coronavirus cases Russia 17 January 22:41
Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters Other News 17 January 22:15
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland Business 17 January 21:58
Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown Europe 17 January 21:21
Residents of nursing homes next in Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Turkey 17 January 20:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 17 January 20:29
Call for prayer sounded at Omar pass in direction of Murovdag (VİDEO) Society 17 January 20:29
Delegation of Turkic Council, TURKSOY, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation arrives in Fizuli (PHOTO) Politics 17 January 20:28
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 17 January 20:27
New flight from Bishkek to Kuwait to be open in February Transport 17 January 20:21
Oman to close land borders as COVID-19 infections hit 131,790 Arab World 17 January 19:55
Chabahar receives first port equipment worth $8.5m from India Business 17 January 19:09
Georgian FM to visit Spain Georgia 17 January 19:07
Gas purification unit being modernized at department of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 17 January 19:01
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hits bump due to app glitch Other News 17 January 18:51
Coal concentrate production of two large Iranian companies increases Business 17 January 18:20
German minister says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people Europe 17 January 17:59
Rajnath Singh meets Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Other News 17 January 17:04
Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings Other News 17 January 16:50
Bhutan PM congratulates Modi on 'landmark' Covid vaccination drive Other News 17 January 16:46
Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen Azerbaijan 17 January 16:21
Azerbaijan discloses main principles of vaccination against COVID-19 Society 17 January 16:21
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) Azerbaijan 17 January 16:21
Azerbaijan confirms 845 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 January 16:18
Kazakhstan's Baikonur extends quarantine until Feb 1 Kazakhstan 17 January 16:00
All news