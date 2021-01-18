Iranian currency rates for January 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to January 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,702 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 18 Iranian rial on January 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,004 57,059 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,103 47,107 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,003 4,994 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,896 4,901 1 Danish krone DKK 6,817 6,818 1 Indian rupee INR 574 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,459 138,703 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,070 26,186 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,478 40,418 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,882 33,023 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,937 29,984 1 South African rand ZAR 2,756 2,759 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,621 5,622 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,306 32,300 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,544 31,573 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,450 49,592 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,269 2,212 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,678 35,712 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,396 9,449 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,475 6,481 100 Thai baths THB 139,441 139,573 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,378 10,405 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,021 38,037 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,702 50,722 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,005 10,016 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,767 12,753 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,983 2,969 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,460 16,502 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,378 87,453 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,639 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,454 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,972 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,848 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 230,000-233,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials.