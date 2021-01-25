Uzbek currency rates for January 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar rose against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from January 26.

The American currency continues to grow steadily. This week the dollar rose in price by 18 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,519 soums.

At the same time, the single European currency also rose in price to 116 soums, amounting to 12,798 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, its price fell by 3 soums and amounted to 140 soums.

It was noted that the dollar rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the third week in a row.

Last week it was reported that the Central Bank dollar rate for the first time exceeded 10,500 soums.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva