Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 23.27 manat (0.7 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,216.872 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 31
|
3,243.32
|
June 7
|
3,206.54
|
June 1
|
3,250.63
|
June 8
|
3,222.4
|
June 2
|
3,223.77
|
June 9
|
3,220.23
|
June 3
|
3,237.51
|
June 10
|
3,205.38
|
June 4
|
3,178.69
|
June 11
|
3,229.81
|
Average weekly
|
3,226.784
|
Average weekly
|
3,216.872
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.825 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 47.211 manat, which is by 0.5 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 31
|
47.6996
|
June 7
|
46.9255
|
June 1
|
47.9884
|
June 8
|
47.2421
|
June 2
|
47.23
|
June 9
|
47.0469
|
June 3
|
47.8224
|
June 10
|
47.0882
|
June 4
|
46.535
|
June 11
|
47.7505
|
Average weekly
|
47.455
|
Average weekly
|
47.211
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 23.86 manat (1.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,975.45 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 31
|
2,022.51
|
June 7
|
1,989.3
|
June 1
|
2,030.07
|
June 8
|
1,991.87
|
June 2
|
2,022.59
|
June 9
|
1,981.86
|
June 3
|
2,028.61
|
June 10
|
1,948.78
|
June 4
|
1,964.15
|
June 11
|
1,965.44
|
Average weekly
|
2,013.586
|
Average weekly
|
1,975.45
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 118.16 manat (2.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,774.398 manat, which is 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 31
|
4,824.35
|
June 7
|
4,832.74
|
June 1
|
4,857.72
|
June 8
|
4,826.03
|
June 2
|
4,843.36
|
June 9
|
4,771.62
|
June 3
|
4,870.88
|
June 10
|
4,727.02
|
June 4
|
4,809.76
|
June 11
|
4,714.58
|
Average weekly
|
4,841.214
|
Average weekly
|
4,774.398
