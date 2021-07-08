Gold rises on weaker U.S. Treasury yields

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields weakened, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 7.9 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,802.1 dollars per ounce.

The Federal Reserve released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in June shortly after the market's close on Wednesday. The minutes show some Fed officials thought conditions to taper assets purchase would be met somewhat earlier than anticipated, and therefore they needed to be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized. Gold gathered steam in electronic trade after the release of the Fed minutes.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported on Wednesday that U.S. job openings climbed to a record high of 9.21 million in May, up from a downwardly revised 9.19 million in April, capping gold's growth somewhat.

Silver for September delivery fell 4.5 cents, or 0.17 percent, to close at 26.129 dollars per ounce. Platinum for October delivery fell 2.1 dollars, or 0.19 percent, to close at 1,081.9 dollars per ounce.