Russian investment in US government securities up to $4 bln, says Department of Treasury

Russia increased investments in US government securities from $3.805 bln in May 2021 to $4.006 bln in June, according to the files released by the US Department of the Treasury, Trend reports citing TASS.

Long-term bonds amounted to $305 mln in June, same as in the previous month, whereas short-term bonds equaled slightly more than $3.7 bln.

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US public debt in the spring of 2018. Particularly, in April 2018 they dropped from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In August 2019, for the first time since February, Russia increased its investments in US government securities to $9.3 bln.

Meanwhile, Russian investment in US government securities plunged more than three-fold in March 2020 compared with February - from $12.58 bln to $3.85 bln. Later, in April, Russia increased investment again to $6.85 bln due to short-term bonds. In May 2020, Russia reduced investments from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in June with $1.27 trillion, followed by China with $1.06 trillion.