Russia’s Gazprombank projects increase in discount rate of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

Finance 15 December 2021 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster
US reveals investments provided for Kazakhstan over 30 years
Oil prices slip 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand
Latest
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh Business 14:05
IEA reveals November compliance of OPEC-10 Oil&Gas 13:57
Georgia begins construction of road to border with Azerbaijan Georgia 13:57
Georgia’s export of tangerines increases Georgia 13:54
Azerbaijan's AzGranata makes first beverage exports to South Korea Economy 13:46
Global oil production to outpace demand Oil&Gas 13:45
Georgia sees increase in fuel imports Georgia 13:38
Turkmenistan actively working on multimodal transit corridor – expert Turkmenistan 13:31
Construction of Iran's Sirik TPP continues - TPPH Oil&Gas 13:28
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 13:26
Azerbaijan's MBA Group records growth of secondary housing prices in Baku Economy 13:25
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yasuj Airport skyrockets Transport 13:23
Kazakhstan's KazTransGas increasing efficiency of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent pipeline Oil&Gas 13:22
Ranking of oil products by demand growth in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign currency sold via auction Economy 13:21
Azerbaijan sees decrease in imports of plastic products over 10M2021 Economy 13:20
Russia’s Gazprombank projects increase in discount rate of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Finance 13:15
Kazakhstan launches plant for welded steel pipes production in Almaty Kazakhstan 13:15
Kazakhstan launches new agro-industrial projects in Kostanay region Kazakhstan 13:11
Iran eyes increase in trade turnover Business 13:10
Iran shouldn't accept limitations until JCPOA parties comply with commitments - ex-AEOI chief Nuclear Program 13:07
Inditex says current season sales ahead of 2019 levels Europe 12:56
Iran IAEA asks JCPOA parties to abide by their obligations Nuclear Program 12:52
Iran's parliament concerned with increased local auto prices Business 12:41
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:40
Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways to operate additional flights to Georgia Georgia 12:34
Uzbekistan aims to further develop mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan - embassy counselor Politics 12:32
Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO ready to support co-op with Uzbekistan Business 12:08
Reps of Uzbek companies visit Baku to promote 'Made in Uzbekistan' brand (PHOTO) Business 12:07
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade relations with Uzbekistan developing dynamically - advisor to minister Business 12:06
Iran shares data on exports via South Khorasan Province’s customs Business 12:02
Seven killed, three injured in car accident in Russia’s Kalmykia Russia 11:59
Azerbaijan to implement projects in liberated territories jointly with FAO Economy 11:48
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands Politics 11:42
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy bitumen Tenders 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 11:25
Azerbaijan, Georgia talk issues of expanding co-op in transport Economy 11:22
OPEC reveals Iran's crude oil production for November 2021 Oil&Gas 11:22
Iran's power plants maintaining fuel reserves Oil&Gas 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 15 Georgia 11:17
U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster US 11:14
TAP finalizing studies on hydrogen transportation Oil&Gas 10:59
TAP consortium reveals gas transportation volume Oil&Gas 10:53
Iran’s refineries boost crude oil refining Oil&Gas 10:52
US reveals investments provided for Kazakhstan over 30 years Business 10:46
ADB shares outlook for Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 10:46
Azerbaijan presents proposals for 'smart' dev't of Aghali village in liberated Zangilan Society 10:22
Iranian currency rates for December 15 Finance 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 15 Finance 09:55
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 14 Uzbekistan 09:54
Oil prices slip 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand Oil&Gas 09:40
Azerbaijan reveals state budget funds to support NGOs Economy 09:22
Azerbaijan discloses plan for strategic dev’t of agrarian sector on liberated lands Economy 09:21
Chairman of board of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Revival Fund meets with IDB delegation Society 09:06
France, Russia will support steps to build trust between Yerevan and Baku Politics 08:48
UN calls on US, Iran to return to terms of 2015 nuclear deal Nuclear Program 08:10
Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 270 million — WHO Other News 07:33
Italian gov't to extend coronavirus state of emergency until March 2022 Europe 06:42
Biden: U.S. has ordered enough Pfizer anti-viral pills to treat 10 million Americans US 05:58
President of European Council supports position of Azerbaijan - statement following trilateral meeting Politics 05:17
YouTube says services fixed after disruption affects thousands Other News 05:01
US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive US 04:22
Azerbaijan, Armenia will establish temporary working group on delimitation of border Politics 03:45
Armenia reaffirms its commitments to build railway to Azerbaijan soon Politics 03:44
UAE suspending F-35 discussions with US: reports Arab World 03:31
U.S. Senate approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion, sends to House US 02:58
Israel reports 22 new cases of Omicron variant Israel 02:15
U.S., Palestinian officials hold first economic dialogue in five years -State Department US 01:34
Netherlands extends lockdown, school holidays to start early amid omicron fears Europe 00:45
Turkish Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’ Turkey 00:13
Iran, EU agricultural officials meet to discuss cooperation Business 00:01
3rd batch of Sinopharm vaccine arrives in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 14 December 23:53
India plans to invite 5 Central Asian presidents for Republic Day celebrations Other News 14 December 23:41
NATO member states reiterate their support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Politics 14 December 23:29
Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO) Society 14 December 23:03
Anti-Azerbaijani fundraising campaigns to be exposed in future - Foreign Ministry Politics 14 December 23:03
President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting of North Atlantic Council in Brussels (VIDEO) Politics 14 December 22:23
President Ilham Aliyev has joint meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over dinner in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 December 22:01
Putin, Macron hope for productivity of upcoming meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels Politics 14 December 21:41
Medical experts assess Saakashvili's health, recommend psychotherapy Georgia 14 December 21:27
BPCL, BARC collaborate to scale up tech for Green Hydrogen production Other News 14 December 21:13
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India increases in 10M2021 Economy 14 December 20:56
Azerbaijani expert talks about impact of new Omicron COVID-19 variant on oil prices Economy 14 December 20:53
Azerbaijani Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters eyes to export products to more countries Economy 14 December 20:48
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company eyes to increase annual turnover Economy 14 December 20:19
Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas exports to Iran Economy 14 December 19:57
NATO Sec-Gen expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:48
President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 December 19:46
NATO supports normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – NATO Sec-Gen Politics 14 December 19:44
Azerbaijan shares data on gas exports to Georgia Economy 14 December 19:41
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company talks about measures to eliminate dependence on state budget Economy 14 December 19:23
President Ilham Aliyev and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 December 19:16
How co-op between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will change? - experts Economy 14 December 19:14
Agreement on construction of railroad and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan reached - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:13
Russian businessmen to arrive in Azerbaijan soon - Russian official Economy 14 December 19:11
Legal regime of Zangazur corridor should be exactly the same as Lachin corridor - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:03
Azerbaijan is committed to peace, stability and predictability in the region - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:01
Azerbaijan is reliable supplier of natural gas to four NATO members and this number may grow - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14 December 18:58
Today’s meeting with Mr. Pashinyan and Mr. Michel will clarify a lot - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 18:58
Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner of NATO - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 18:53
